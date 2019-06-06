|
Irma "Elva" Soza Manrique, 67, of Alice, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in Agua Dulce, Texas on August 5, 1951 to Guadalupe Soza, Jr. and Francisca Estrada Soza. Irma "Elva" was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones. She also enjoyed baking, bingo, and going to Eagle Pass. Elva especially enjoyed being with and doing things for her family. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. on May 26, 1973 Elva married Roberto Manrique at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce, Texas. This union produced two daughters and one son. Elva taught 33 years in the public schools including: Alice, Agua Dulce, Robstown, West Oso, and Houston Alief Elsik. She also taught at both Catholic Schools including St. Elizabeth and St. Joseph schools.
Elva is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (Abel) Guerra and Rosa Marivel (TJ) Tijerina; one son, Robert Jason Manrique.
Elva "Nana" cherished, loved, and supported her five grandchildren: Jaden, Roland, Dominic, RJ, and Mia Rose. She also enjoyed spending time with her great grandson, Ozias.
Elva cherished her time with her only sister Maria (Mauro) Carvajal; and two brothers, Lupe (Dolores) Soza and Hector (Velma) Soza. She loved all her nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for all the prayers and love.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
