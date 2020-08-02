Isabel Trevino Gomez - 96 years of age passed away on July 27, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born October 1, 1923 in Hebbronville, Texas to Domingo and Concepcion Acevedo Trevino. She was a housewife and devoted mother, grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family who loved her very much. She enjoyed having family gathering and having them around her. She will be remembered for your words of wisdom and sharing stories of her ways of life and her experiences during her childhood days.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Manuel Gomez, one daughter Margarita Paez, one son Alfredo Gomez, daughter in law Nora Gomez, two brothers Domingo Trevino and Ignacio Trevino. And one sister Jesusa Trevino.



Survivors include two daughters Teresita Gomez and Hermelinda Hernandez both of Alice, Texas. Three sons Horacio (Martha) Gomez, Manuel (Maria) Gomez and Militon Gomez all of Alice, Texas 20 grandchildren 40 Grandchildren



Visitation will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Alfredo Gomez, Federico Gomez, Juan Manuel Gomez, Juan Paez Jr. Jesus Paez, Benito Hernandez Jr., Brae Bowen III and Joel Joslin Jr.



