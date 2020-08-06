Isaul Humaro Guerra, 77, passed away August 5, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. Isaul was born July 17, 1943 in San Diego, Texas to Praxedis Guerra Sr. and Josefina Nunez Guerra. He was a graduate of San Diego High School and he served our country as a member to the United States Army. He was retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot. Isaul worked as a car salesman for Yates Ford before becoming a Bowen Ford dealership of Alice, Texas for many years and ended his car sales career working at VA Auto Sales. He was an avid golfer and could be found on the greens at any given time, however if he was not golfing, he could be found at his favorite hangout Gaza body shop.



He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Isaul Guerra Jr.; his parents, Praxedis and Josefina Guerra Sr.; two brothers, Eloy Guerra Sr. and Uvaldo Guerra and one brother in law, Ismael Leal Sr.



Isaul is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elva Guerra; his daughter, Isabel Heritage; daughter in law, Pamela Guerra; the love of his life, his grandkids, Samuel (Taylor) Heritage, Justin (Brianna) Guerrero, Jon Mathew Guerra, Audri Guerra, his great grandkids that brought so much joy to his life, Joaquin Michael Guerrero, Jadyn Micaela Guerrero and Samantha Jo Heritage. Other survivors include his four brothers, Praxedis (Bellie) Guerra Jr., Baldemar Guerra Sr., Juan Jose Guerra Sr. and Luis (Cynthia) Guerra Sr.; two sisters, Odilia Guevara and Idolina Leal; sister in law, Marta Guerra.



Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 3:30 pm that afternoon. Funeral Mass will follow the rosary at 4:00 pm. Burial will be at the Rodriguez Cemetery in La Parrita.



Serving as pallbearers will be Eloy Guerra Jr., Daniel Gutierrez, Noel Martinez, Oscar Rodriguez, Lorenzo Saenz, Robert Guerra, Noel Valdez, Luis Guerra Jr., J.J. Guerra Jr. and Jay Sandoval. Serving as a special pallbearer will be Joaquin Michael Guerrero. Services will be livestreamed on Rosas Funeral Home Inc Facebook page.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

