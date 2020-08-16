Ismael "Smiley" Martinez Jr., 35, was called home Friday, August 7, 2020 in a San Antonio hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Richmond, Texas on October 9, 1984 to Ismael Martinez Sr. and Sandra Hinojosa Martinez. Smiley earned his Associates Degree in welding and spent most of his time working to provide for his family and spending time with his kids. He enjoyed life and helping people out, BBQing, working out, and spending time with family and friends. Smiley was a jack of all trades. He will forever be remembered as a family person who loved his family unconditionally.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lazara A. Rodriguez and Raul G. Rodriguez of Alice; Narciso P. Martinez of Freer; Zulema G. Uribe of San Diego; stepfather who raised him from childhood, Carlos Ivan Lopez Sr.; three aunts; and one uncle.

Ismael is survived by his two daughters, Cristina (Ruben) of Alice and Maria (Jacob) of Alice; two sons, Ismael Martinez of Alice and Marcus Martinez of Alice; one granddaughter, Sophia Rose Hurtado of Alice; fiancé, Devlina A. Martinez of Alice; mother, Sandra H. Martinez of Alice; father, Ismael Martinez Sr. (Elsa) of San Diego; two brothers, Joel Javier Martinez (Michelle) and Carlos Ivan Lopez Jr. (Jessica) both of Alice; one sister, Laryssabel Martinez of Alice; numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9 till 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marcus Martinez, Ismael Martinez III "Tres", Raul Rodriguez, Carlos Lopez Jr., Joel Martinez, Raul Herrera "R.G.", Jacob Hurtado, and Juan Tijerina.

Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

