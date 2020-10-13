Issak Villarreal, 19 years of age, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was born on April 12, 2001 in Brownsville, Texas to Leopoldo "Polo' Villarreal Jr. and Melissa V. Villarreal. He attended school at Alice ISD. While living in Youngstown he was employed with a fast-food restaurant. He loved music and loved facetiming family members on his phone. Issak enjoyed cooking and wanted to become a chef. He will also be remembered for his joking and his happy humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leopoldo Villarreal Jr.; one brother, Ryan Villarreal and paternal grandfather, Leopoldo Villarreal Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Melissa (Maria) Villarreal of Youngstown, Ohio; eight brothers, Hilario "Ricky" (Kalyssia) Gonzalez of New Braunfels, Texas, Leopoldo Villarreal III of San Diego, Texas, Sean Griffin of Youngstown Ohio, Vince Harton, Youngstown, Ohio, Alejandro Villarreal, Ayden Villarreal, Darren Villarreal of Ben Bolt, TX and Frankie Ramirez of Youngstown, Ohio; five sisters, Destani Villarreal of Ben Bolt, Texas, Dezirae Villarreal of Ben Bolt, TX., Alyssa Villarreal of San Diego TX., Eva Villarreal of San Diego, TX. and Deliza Villarreal of Ben Bolt, Texas; seven aunts, Tasha (Jay) Escobar of Youngstown, Ohio, Shelly Centeno Youngstown, Ohio, Idaceli (Lydia) Villarreal of Alice, Texas, Adriana (Ray) Zepeda of Alice, Texas, Isabel Esparza of Calallen, Texas, Pamela (Ricky) Guzman of San Diego, Texas, Monica (Chris) Villarreal of Alice, Texas; four uncles, Hilario Villarreal of Alice, Texas, Arturo (Becky) Villarreal of San Marcos, Texas, Eric (Naileah) Martinez of Cleveland, Ohio, A.J. Villarreal of Alice, Texas; maternal grandfather, Arturo (Elma) Villarreal of Alice, TX., maternal grandmother, Pasty (Homer) DeLeon of Alice, Texas and paternal grandmother, Maria Villarreal of Alice, Texas and numerous cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will conclude in the chapel.

