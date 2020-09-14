Ivy Monet Molina Tamez, age 24, passed away September 6, 2020 in Alice, Texas from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born April 22, 1996 in Kingsville, Texas to Robert Antonio Tamez and Amy Lee Molina. Ivy was known to be outgoing and lived her life to the fullest. She would go over and beyond for her son. Everything she did for him was big and loud. Ivy will forever be remembered for her smile and her unique charisma. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Oscar Buentello; grandfathers, George H. Tamez Sr. and Ernesto Morales Sr.; great-grandmothers, Leonor Juarez, Santos Gomez, and Elvira Guerra; great-grandfathers, Israel Molina, Placido Morales and Roberto Guerra Sr.

She was survived by her pride and joy – her son, Arylo Jayce Tamez of Alice; father, Robert Antonio Tamez of Alice; mother, Amylee Molina Morales (Ernesto Jr.) of Alice; siblings, Gavan Oscar Molina of Alice, Hailye Paige Morales of Alice and Isiavella Lynn Morales of Alice; cousins/sisters, Yesenia, Kassandra, and Destiny Tamez, Stacie T. Cortez and family, Rosana Arevalo and family and Ruby Tamez and family; grandparents, Israel Molina (Dalia) of Alice, Alicia "Yaya" Lopez Molina of Alice, Maria Elena Morales (Ernesto Morales Sr.) of Alice, Rosie G. Tamez of Alice; aunts and uncles, Priscilla Duarte (Paul) Jr. of Alice, Roberto "Don" Molina (Belie) of San Diego, Israel Molina III (Roxanne) of Alice, Rosanna Fuentes of Alice, Belinda Serna (Ruben) of Alice, Antonio Fuentes (Maya) of Alice, Rachel Delgado (Raymond) of Alice, Francisco Celedon Jr. of Alice, Georgie (Olga) Tamez of Alice; numerous great-uncles, numerous great-aunts, numerous cousins, and numerous close friends.

Pallbearers will be Robert A. Tamez, Robert "Don" Molina, Gavan Oscar Molina, Raymond Delgado, Ryan Rodriguez, Mikey Quintanilla, David Ramos, and George Tamez Jr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:30 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

