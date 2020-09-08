Jack Burney Butler Jr., age 73, passed away April 9, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas after a short illness. He was born May 30, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Jack B. Butler Sr. and Georgia Stamper. Jack was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a master plumber, operating and owning his own business – Butler Plumbing. He enjoyed going gambling with his wife Yolanda whom he adored and always referred to as "My Love". He will forever be remembered for his work ethic, always had a project and enjoyed working at the ranch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack B. Butler Sr. (Mozelle) and Georgia Stamper; son, Jack B. Butler III; brother, Robert "Bobby" Weinheimer; sister, Jo Ann Butler; sisters in law, Nora Ramirez and Nelda Rodriguez (Tomas) Lucia Hinojosa; brother in law, Richard Hinojosa, Ruben "Canano" Gutierrez and Antonio Rodas Sr.; father in law and mother in law, Rene and Elodia Hinojosa

He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Hinojosa Butler; two daughters, Jennifer Butler (Ron) and Shannon Workman (Dwayne); special person whom was thought of as a son, Tony Rodas Jr. (Annette); step-brother, Bill Brock (Cynthia); five grandchildren Korey, Kasey and Kenny Workman, Emilee and Katlyn Butler; sisters in law, Alejandra Lopez (Guadalupe), Idolina "Kookie" Gutierrez, and Norma Rodas; and brothers in law, Diego Hinojosa Sr. and Roberto Ramirez Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will be receiving friends at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Memorial rosary will be recited at 10 am that morning followed by a Memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be at New Collins Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Corpus Christi Marine Corps League.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

