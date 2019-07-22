|
Jacob Dylan Gonzalez, age 21, passed away July 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 12, 1998 in Silvis, Illinois. Jacob enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, listening to church music, and had an interest in marvel characters. He was an avid Washington Redskins Football fan. Jacob will forever be remembered for his happy character and his unconditional love for his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Arnulfo Gonzalez Sr.; and two brothers, Zackery Juarez and Gustavo Gonzalez Jr.
He is survived by his father, Gustavo (Laura) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother, Myla Reyna of Alice, Texas; two brothers, Esiquio Juarez and Adrian Maximus Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; two sisters, Margo Juarez of Alice, Texas and Selena Star Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas; maternal grandparents, Eliseo Reyna of Illinois and Frances Reyna of Alice, Texas; paternal grandmother, Yolanda Gonzalez of Ben Bolt, Texas; two nieces, Morgan Cisneros and Mileena Cisneros both of Alice; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Reyna Cemetery in Alice located on FM 1554.
Pallbearers will be Rogelio Gonzalez, Arnulfo Gonzalez, J.M. Gonzalez, Joaquin Chapa, George Puebla, and Andrew Puebla.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 29, 2019