Jacob Ike Lopez, 28 years of age, passed away on May 25, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a laborer of different trades. At a young age, he was exploring different trades to find his calling. He was born October 24, 1990 in Alice, Texas to Clemente Francisco Lopez and Nora Lisa Trevino Ramirez. Jacob will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor, his smile, his laugh, and his ways of being there when you needed him. Jacob never met a stranger and made many friends throughout his life journey. Everywhere he went he was the life of the party. Whether he was telling jokes, stories or being a prankster, he always had a way to make people laugh. If anyone was having a bad day, he was the one that would make your day better. Jacob will also be remembered for being a jack of all trades and enjoyed the outdoors. Jacob, to many, was their go-to guy for all types of things such as mechanic work, tree trimming, yard work, fixing anything and everything that he could put his hands on. He was the type of person that wanted everything clean and in order. Jacob had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed barbequing, fishing, going to the beach, camping out at the lake and even taking drives to just get out and explore new things. He always made it a priority to go clean up at the cemetery for his loved ones. Jacob was very close to his mother and his siblings. He would never let a day go by without calling and checking up on and always ended their phone call saying "be careful, I love you". He always wanted to make sure everyone was okay. Jacob was also an amazing father and a hard worker. He always made sure his kids had what they needed. He would take them and pick them up from school, take them shopping, and always took them out to have a great time and he never missed the opportunity of showing what being a father was. Jacob was an awesome uncle. He always made time to go visit and check up on his nieces and nephews. He always had the right words to say on giving them advise on how to always do the right thing, stay out of trouble, and never hesitated teaching them things when they asked for his help. Jacob has now earned his wings and is present with the Lord. He will forever live in our hearts, and we will forever cherish the memories that he imprinted in our minds. We love you Jacob and save a place for us in Heaven, we'll be with you again someday.
Corinthians5:8 King James Version (KJV) 8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
Jacob was preceded in death his maternal grandparents Jose and Nelda C. Trevino; paternal grandparents, Anselmo Lopez and Esperanza Garcia; brother in law, Jorge Mendez Jr.; cousin, Pete Salinas; niece, Julianna Lopez; and aunt, Mary Ann Cardona.
Survivors include his companion, Veronica Davila of Alice, Texas; one son, Marcos Lopez of Alice; one step-son, Luis Davila III of Alice; one daughter, Jackie Lopez of Alice; one step-daughter, Bryanna Davila of Alice; his father, Francisco Clemente Lopez Sr. of Alice; his mother, Nora Lisa (Cesario "Chayo") Ramirez of Orange Grove; one brother, Clemente Francisco "Frankie" (Jolyn Sanchez) Lopez of Alice; four sisters, Rosalie (JoAnn Pena) Mendez, Bethany (Mayo Ramirez) Lopez, Lowlisa Gonzalez of Orange Grove, and Amber Garza of Alice; and one step-granddaughter Kahlchi Davila.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home at 5:00 P.M. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019