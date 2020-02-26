Home

Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stonegate Baptist Church i
Alice, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Stonegate Baptist Church
Alice, TX
View Map
1929 - 2020
Jacobo Torrez Obituary
Jacobo Torrez, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Alice, Texas.
He was born on December 26, 1929 in Runge, Texas to Reynaldo and Maria Torrez. He was a hardworking man and loving father, brother, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Torrez, his parents, brothers, Ruben and Esau Torrez and sisters, Maria Torrez and Elisa Salinas.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Rumora and Velma Morales; two sisters, Emma Kammerer and Elida Cruz; a brother, Isaac Torres; six grandchildren, Robert Resendez, Amy Ramirez, David White, Erika Padgett, Kassandra Ramirez, and Meagan Morales; and ten great-grandchildren, Sami Resendez, Sarah Johnson, Nathan Ramirez, Adam Resendez, William Padgett, Jacob White, Jacob Padgett, Paisley White, River White, and Anaya Benavides.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stonegate Baptist Church in Alice, Texas with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alfredo Benavidez and Jacobo's brother, Isaac Torres, officiating.
Interment will follow funeral services at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020
