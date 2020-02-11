|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Coakley, born to John and Julia C. Coakley on April 29, 1951, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Jackie loved creating treasure hunts for her grandkids, listening and telling ghost stories, spending time in her garden, taking care of animals even if they weren't her own, and just sitting and talking to her family for hours. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Shermenti, Jr. and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John Coakley (Jessica); grandson, John Coakley, Jr.; granddaughter, Jenna Coakley; sisters, Julia Zubal (Tony Michaels) of Apollo, PA., Carol Miskinis (Vaughn) of Leechburg, PA., Anna Marie Beni (Sam) of Boynton Beach, FL.; and nieces, Tara Desmet (Jim) and Leslie Gubish (Brian).
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary and Funeral Liturgy to begin at 10:00 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:00 PM for the Rite of Committal and Interment to be held at Las Flores Cemetery, Ben Bolt, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Jacqueline "Jackie" Coakley may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020