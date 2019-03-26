|
Jaime ""El Chapo"" Alaniz, age 25, passed away March 21, 2019 in Alice from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas January 14, 1994 to Crisolfo and Maria Alaniz. Jaime owned A-Texas Pride Services where he worked alongside his brother. He was an Alice Coyote graduate – Class of 2012. Jaime was known to many as the life of the party, a lover of a good time and never afraid to get dirty and work for what he had. A true ""give you the shirt off his back"" guy and would help cheer you up anytime you were down. He will forever be remembered for his warm heart, loving character and his love of riding. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Crisoforo and Ester Alaniz; maternal grandparents, Felipe Hernandez, Aurora Villanueva Hernandez, and Pedro Perez; niece, Trisha Daenerys Jowers Alaniz; uncle, George Perez; aunt, Graciela Alaniz; and cousin, Leonel Octavio Trejo Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Crisolfo and Maria Alaniz of Alice; brothers, Chris Alaniz (Sarah Munoz) and Andres Alaniz all of Alice; sister, Veronica Alaniz (Jeramine Mata) of Alice; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice for a rosary and mass to be celebrated at the church that evening. Services to conclude at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jose Zapata, Alejandro Alaniz, Jaime Acuña, Guadalupe Garcia, Jeramine Mata, Miguel Angel Alvarez, Eduardo Bernal, Enrique Bernal, and Joe Rudy Cantu.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019