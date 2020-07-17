1/1
Jaime Garcia
Jaime Garcia was called home to his Heavenly Father on July 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife Berta and his daughter Carola Garcia-Lemek, his parents Paulina and Clemente Garcia, his five brothers Luis, Carlos (Ruperta), Edmundo B. (Olivia), Eduardo (Isabel) and Cesar (Domitila), as well as his five sisters, Aurora, Maria G. (Lupe) Adame, Esperanza (Eleno) Salinas, Natividad (Fermin) Valadez, and Pajita (Fritzi) Friesenhahn.

He is survived by his daughters Carmela Garcia and Celina (Brad) Fairchild, and his son Martin J. (Sylvia) Garcia.

He was blessed with four grandchildren Amber (Scott) DellAngelo, Iris, Aaron and Alyssa Garcia, and two great grandchildren Lauren and Brandon DellAngelo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Jaime was born at the Esperanza Ranch in Duval County. He was a lifelong resident of the county, living much of his life in San Diego. He ranched for 80 years of his 98-year life on the land passed down to him by his beloved parents. He drove daily to check on his cattle and land, always finding joy in the daily work. His passion for ranching and agriculture served him well as he also worked 12 years for the USDA. Jaime served on the Board of the Duval County Appraisal District, and he also helped administer state and federal programs for the city of San Diego and Duval County.

He graduated from San Diego High School, where he met his future wife, Berta. The two were married for almost 72 years. Jaime was an active member of St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus and Mutualistas. He served the church community with love and dedication for several years; a life-long member of both organizations.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, San Juanita Arroyo, Aida Hernandez, Zulema Maldonado, Nora Munoz, Esmeralda Perez and Vicenta (Chenta) Vidal. Thanks also to Altus Hospice for their compassionate doctors, staff and nurses, especially Sarina and Carolina.

Holy Rosary and visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church, followed by the burial held at the Esperanza Ranch Cemetery, Duval County. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
