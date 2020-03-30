|
|
James Allen "Jimmy" Tipps, age 76, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born on September 23, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Helen May and DC Tipps. He worked in the oil field business all his life, and was a member of the NRA. He was well-known for making the best hot sauce, which he always gave to his family and friends. Jimmy never met a stranger, and if he did, he wasn't a stranger for long. He was a wonderful provider, and was willing to help anyone in need. He absolutely enjoyed spending time with his family. Jimmy had a heart of gold, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenny Tipps; and two brother-in-law's, Lamar Bowden, and Steve Costley.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Susie Tipps of Orange Grove, Texas; one daughter, Sandy Jo; two grandchildren, Roxy and Grady; one great-grandchild, Tray; two sisters, Judy Costley of Alice, Texas, and Carole Bowden of Orange Grove, Texas; one brother, Steven (Laurie) Tipps of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister-in-law, Bobbie (O'Neil) Gipson of Leming, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
We will have a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jimmy at a later date, due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Sunny Glen Children's Home or a .
Services are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main Alice, Texas 78332.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020