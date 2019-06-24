|
BENAVIDES - James Edward Brown, 57, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on June 14, 1962 to his parents, Brunson James and Theresa Brown. He was a graduate of Columbia High School in Troutdale, Oregon class of 1977. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed as a correctional officer at Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice the Glossbrenner Unit for over 25 years. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed all sports and attending grandchildren sporting events. He was a loving and caring husband to his wife, Nelda and a devoted father, grandfather, son and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brunson James Brown.
James is survived by his wife of 29 years of marriage, Nelda Brown of Benavides, Texas; his mother, Theresa Waite Brown; four sons, Jesse Cervantez of Kingsville, Texas; J.J. Cervantez and Robert Cervantez both of Corpus Christi, Texas; Eddie Cervantez of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Cynthia Cervantez of Benavides, Texas; two brothers, Russell Brown, Roland Brown; ten grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas..
