James "Jim" J. Keliehor passed away peacefully at his home in Annaville on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Robstown, TX on August 22, 1942 to James Albert and Elizabeth Mrazek Keliehor.
Jim was active in the Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from William Adams High School in 1961, where he played fullback for the Alice Coyotes. He attended Southwest Texas State on a football scholarship. Jim was an accomplished ballroom dancer and enjoyed dancing the Waltz and Cumbias.
Jim was a farmer for 20 years in West Texas. When he returned to south Texas, he sold pumpkins and became known as the "Pumpkin Man". He went on to become the owner of American Weed Control company for over 25 years.
Jim was very interested in researching the Keliehor and Mrazek family heritage. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid football fan and followed local high school and Texas Tech football games.
He is survived by his sister, Annette (Jack "Olen")Starr of Alice, TX; brothers, Tom Keliehor of Seabrook, TX, Bob Keliehor of Sandia, TX, and Mike (Peggy) Keliehor of Hitchcock, TX; numerous nieces and nephews, James Keliehor, David (Stacie) Keliehor; Dean (Alysa) Chiles; Will (Kim) Keliehor; Kinsey (Dr. Jose Rubio); Kye (Ashley) Keliehor; Ryan Keliehor; Lindsay Morales; Christine (Adam) Visosky; and Ray Keliehor; great nieces and nephew, Grayson, Audrey, Elise, and Liam Keliehor; Carson and Caylin Keliehor; Max and Aubrey Keliehor; Annlyn Chiles; Kase and Kanon Rubio; Lachlan and Hunter Keliehor; Elizabeth, Penelope, Ronin, and Sofie Morales; and Claire and Kate Visosky.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel located at 2061 E Main St. Alice, TX. A second visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020; with a Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery located in Alice, TX.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to Judy Bolten, Lori Sobczak, Howard Vaughn, and Roxanne Mathis, for their love and compassion they shared with Jim during his time of need.
