James Randall Barnum of Alice, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 81.
James was born in Bunkie, Louisiana on July 18, 1939 to William John Barnum Jr. and Eva Mae Lawrence.
James graduated from Yeltson High School in El Paso, Texas then attended Texas A&M where he was selected by Senator Yarborough to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland graduating in 1963. After graduation he was commissioned into the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he attended the University of Missouri where he earned a degree in engineering and worked on the Titan missile program. After retiring from the Air Force in 1977, he worked as a civil service servant performing cost estimations.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Barnum; children, William John (Valerie) Barnum, Kelley Vee Marzano, Randall Sperry, Mickey Neal Davis, and Debra Annette (Denis) Erwin; grandchildren Quintin, Alexandra and Ava Barnum, Justin and Colton Davis, Kyle, Kendra, and Kassandra Erwin, Shii-An and Forrest Marzano, and Connor, Autumn, and Nathan Sperry.
A visitation for James is planned for Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The visitation will be at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas 78332.
In addition, the viewing will be broadcast via Facebook Live www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com.
All are invited to attend.
A funeral with military honors will be scheduled on a later date at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.