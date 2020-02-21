Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dorsett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William Dorsett


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William Dorsett Obituary
James William Dorsett, a resident of Premont for over 20 years, passed on to the arms of our Lord on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Mr. Dorsett was born on January 1, 1947 in Brownsville, TX to Charles and Guadalupe Dorsett. Mr. Dorsett was a long-time school bus driver for the Alice, Falfurrias, and Premont School Districts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dorsett, Jr. and Guadalupe Martinez Dorsett; sister, Oralia "YaYa" Ortega (Victor); and two brothers, Charles Dorsett III and Albert Dorsett (Aurora).

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Yolanda Gonzalez Dorsett; daughters, Lola Dorsett and Aissa Jasso (Orlando); one son, James William Dorsett, Jr. (Sandra); sisters, Lucy Medina (Mike), Mary Dorsett, Emily Dorsett, of Brownville, TX, Ester Dorsett, and Teresa Martinez (Rogelio) of Houston, TX; brothers, Jesse Dorsett (Grace) of California and Henry "Archie" Dorsett (Nena) of Brownsville, TX; proud grandfather of his grandchildren, Justin and Jayme Reyna, Orlando Jr., Mateo, Joseph, and Jason Jasso; Christopher, Leagh Ann, and Denisa Dorsett; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Maxwell Gonzalez.

The family is inviting all friends and family to celebrate his memory on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. This will conclude all services for Mr. Dorsett.

Written condolences for the family of James W. Dorsett may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -