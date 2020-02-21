|
James William Dorsett, a resident of Premont for over 20 years, passed on to the arms of our Lord on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Mr. Dorsett was born on January 1, 1947 in Brownsville, TX to Charles and Guadalupe Dorsett. Mr. Dorsett was a long-time school bus driver for the Alice, Falfurrias, and Premont School Districts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dorsett, Jr. and Guadalupe Martinez Dorsett; sister, Oralia "YaYa" Ortega (Victor); and two brothers, Charles Dorsett III and Albert Dorsett (Aurora).
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Yolanda Gonzalez Dorsett; daughters, Lola Dorsett and Aissa Jasso (Orlando); one son, James William Dorsett, Jr. (Sandra); sisters, Lucy Medina (Mike), Mary Dorsett, Emily Dorsett, of Brownville, TX, Ester Dorsett, and Teresa Martinez (Rogelio) of Houston, TX; brothers, Jesse Dorsett (Grace) of California and Henry "Archie" Dorsett (Nena) of Brownsville, TX; proud grandfather of his grandchildren, Justin and Jayme Reyna, Orlando Jr., Mateo, Joseph, and Jason Jasso; Christopher, Leagh Ann, and Denisa Dorsett; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Maxwell Gonzalez.
The family is inviting all friends and family to celebrate his memory on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. This will conclude all services for Mr. Dorsett.
Written condolences for the family of James W. Dorsett may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020