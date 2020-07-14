1/1
Javier G. Garza
1940 - 2020
Corpus Christi – Javier G. Garza -79 years of age passed away on July 12,2020. He was born on July 28, 1940 in El Barranco Blanco, Texas to Felipe and Dora Garcia Garza. Javier's occupation was the oilfield industry in South Texas and owned his own construction company. His hobbies were to go country dancing at Ropers, playing dominoes, spending time with his dogs Cooper, Remington, and Waylon both inside and outside. He enjoyed working on the yard, watching Cowboys and Indian movie. Javier also enjoyed watching Yellowstone series with his grandson Justin Arevalo. He Loved to teach us about the importance in life, he was passionate about respect and overall, he enjoyed spending time with his family and just being having them having a great time together.

Javier was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Dora Garza; two brothers Luis Felipe Garza and Mario Garza; one sister, Alda Emma (Demencio Jr.) Ybarra; brother in law, Corando Chavera.

Survivors include his two sons, Javier Omar Garza and Orlando Garza (Martha Garza); daughter, Sylvia Odelia Garza; brothers, his twin, Humberto (Elfida) Garza, Mauricio Rene (Paulita) Garza Sr. and Roel (Terry) Garza; sister, Antonieta Chavera. Other survivors include his grandson also known as his son, Justin Roger Arevalo (fiancé Analisa Marie Martinez); grandchildren, Sylvia Marie Garza, Amanda Yvonne Revilla, Gabriella Elizabeth Garza, Orlando Javier Garza, John Michael Garza, Javier Omar Garza Jr., John West Garza; Melinda Danielle Garza; great grandchildren, Alyssa Jade Revilla and Athena Rose Torres.

Visitation will begin at 11am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 1pm. Funeral mass will follow at 2 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at New Collins Cemetery.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
