Javier Rodriguez Sr., age 48, passed away November 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born April 7, 1972 in Alice, Texas to Samuel and Reyes Rodriguez. Javier enjoyed barbecuing, dancing and listening to music out loud. Javier was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed watching football and watching wrestling. He will be remembered for his joking character and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Rodriguez; grandparents, Eduvijes and Alejandra Villarreal, Delfino and Severiana Rodriguez; and one aunt, Maria Luisa Vasquez.



Javier is survived by his children, Javier Rodriguez Jr. (Sabrina), Jasinto Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez (Reynaldo Martinez), and Josefino Rodriguez all of Alice; mother of the four children, Marisa Ramirez of Alice; children, Jezzarai Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez both of Alice; mother of two youngest children, Sylvia Rodriguez of Alice; his mother, Reyes Rodriguez of Alice; siblings, Samuel Rodriguez Jr. (Melissa), Orlando Rodriguez (Sylvia), Priscilla Rodriguez (Luciano) all of Alice, Monica Ruiz (Gustavo) of Laredo, Juan Rodriguez (Alexis) of Alice; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 3 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel that same day. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Javier Rodriguez Jr., Jasinto Rodriguez, Josefino Rodriguez, Rey Martinez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Mayo Ramirez, and Travon Johnson.



Services will be livestreamed via our Rosas Funeral Home Facebook Page.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

