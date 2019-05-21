|
|
San Diego - Javier Soliz, 57 years of age, passed away on May 14, 2019 in a San Antonio Hospital. Javier worked in the Oilfield Industry for many years. He was a great handyman and loved his animals. Javier loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Francisco and Leocadia Soliz, maternal grandparents Juan and Dolores Jimenez, his father Benny Soliz.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Eusebia A. Soliz of Austin, one son Juan R. (Victoria) Soliz of Alice, his mother Cristela Webb of San Benito, five brothers Adrian (Laura) Soliz and Santiago Soliz of San Benito, Juan R. (Gracie) Soliz of San Diego, Patricio (Alma) Soliz of Boerne, Benny (Nelda) Soliz of Falfurrias, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home with Burial of cremains to follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Pastor George Franco will officiate the services. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 21 to May 28, 2019