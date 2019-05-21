Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Resources
More Obituaries for Javier Soliz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Javier Soliz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Javier Soliz Obituary
San Diego - Javier Soliz, 57 years of age, passed away on May 14, 2019 in a San Antonio Hospital. Javier worked in the Oilfield Industry for many years. He was a great handyman and loved his animals. Javier loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Francisco and Leocadia Soliz, maternal grandparents Juan and Dolores Jimenez, his father Benny Soliz.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years Eusebia A. Soliz of Austin, one son Juan R. (Victoria) Soliz of Alice, his mother Cristela Webb of San Benito, five brothers Adrian (Laura) Soliz and Santiago Soliz of San Benito, Juan R. (Gracie) Soliz of San Diego, Patricio (Alma) Soliz of Boerne, Benny (Nelda) Soliz of Falfurrias, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home with Burial of cremains to follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Pastor George Franco will officiate the services. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 21 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now