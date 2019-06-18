|
|
Jay Dee Browning departed this world early Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Doctors Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. He passed away during hospitalization after having a stroke. He was 73 years old.
J. D. was born on August 3, 1945 in Edna, Texas to Mildred Sanders Browning and J. D. Browning, Sr. He was the fifth of seven children. The family moved to the South Texas area and J. D. graduated from Banquete High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served in both France and Vietnam. After his tour of duty ended in 1967, he returned home to marry his wife of 50 years, Linda Johnston Browning. After their marriage, J. D. went to work in the South Texas oilfield. He was an automatic driller mechanic for over 40 years until his retirement in 2009.
J. D. was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and J. D. Browning, Sr.; his older brothers, Freddie R. Browning, Irvin L. Browning, Leonard "Doug" Browning, and his youngest brothers, Aubrey B. Browning and Jimmy C. Browning.
J. D. is survived by his wife Linda of Alice, Texas; three children, Michael S. Browning of San Antonio, Texas, Jeffrey D. Browning of Alice, Texas, and Shelley Diane (Mike) Valdez of Corpus Christi, Texas. He also has a surviving sister, Vivian Sue (Marvin) Bacak of Ganado, Texas. He leaves behind three dearly loved grandchildren; Devin Rey Ruiz, Bethany Kathleen Ruiz, and Noah James Valdez. He also has many surviving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wade L. Johnston, James W. Johnston, Devin R. Ruiz, Clayton P. Quinones, Michael A. Valdez, William "Bill" Browning, and Jared W. Johnston.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Alice, Texas.
Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 18 to June 25, 2019