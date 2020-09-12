1/1
Jennie Marie Griggs
1960 - 2020
Jennie Marie Griggs, age 60, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 24, 1960 to James E. and Mary Ethel Correu Griggs.
Jennie never met a stranger and was a great friend to many. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Melvina L. Littlefield
Jennie is survived by her sister, Glenda (Steve) Black of George West, Texas; brothers, James (Cheryl) Griggs of Victoria, TX and Alton Joe (Cassie) Griggs of Somerville, TX; aunt, Jennie Lee Miles of Corpus Christi, TX; nieces and nephews, Mary (Doug) Reavis, Judy (Ann-Marie) Black, Sabrina (Andrew) Ortiz, Travis (Stacy) Griggs, Ross (Amy) Griggs, Chanda Griggs, Mary Regina (Robert) Lopez, and Bridget Gail Hinson.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 and again on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main ST. Alice, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at West Main Baptist Church in Alice, TX. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
