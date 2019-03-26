|
|
Jessica Christy Trevino, 31 years of age, passed away March 23, 2019. Jessica was born September 23, 1987 in Alice, Texas. She attended San Diego public schools. She was a loving and dedicated mother. She will be remembered by her family and many friends as a very outgoing, caring and compassionate human being that had a heart of gold and ready to lend a helping hand.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jose "Pepe" Trevino; and uncle, Daniel "Danny" Trevino.
Jessica is survived by her sons, Adrian Perez III, Michael A. Quintanilla and Joziah F. Villagran Jr. all of San Diego; her parents, Jesus "Bee" (Denise) Trevino of San Diego; siblings, Jesse Trevino (Amanda Galvan), Estella Trevino ( Joe Gomez), Cathy (Hector) Sandoval, Yvonne Trevino (Rene Sanchez), Christina Trevino (Ray Ramirez), Daisy Trevino (Mikey Gonzalez), Christopher Trevino, Juan Jesus (Corina) Garza Jr. and Janette Garza. Other survivors include her grandmother, Estella Trevino; boyfriend, Moises Morin and 8 nieces and 6 nephews and her godparents, Joe and Irma Trevino.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 pm that evening. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019