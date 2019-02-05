|
FREER - Jesus Alberto "Chuy" Almendarez, 64, was called home on Saturday, February 2. 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in Laredo, Texas on April 8, 1954 to his parents, Eugenio Almendarez Jr. and Olga D. Almendarez. He was formerly employed with the Duval County Housing Authority. He enjoyed collecting hot wheels, baseball cards, barbequing and spending time with his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Juan Almenderez.
Jesus is survived by his wife of 33 years of marriage, Lina M. Almendarez of Freer, Texas; three sons, Jesus Almendarez Jr. of Laredo, Texas; Joseph Adam Almendarez of Freer, Texas; Eric Lee Almendarez (Monica De La Rosa) of Kingsville, Texas; one daughter, Michelle Almendarez of Laredo, Texas; three brothers, Eugenio (Elma) Almendarez, Martin (Lety) Almendarez both of Laredo, Texas; Armando (Norma) Almendarez of Freer, Texas; two sisters, Maruca Almendarez and Janie Almendarez both of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Kalani Jolee Almendarez an Alexis A. Lopez and three other grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Faith Christian Center in Freer, Texas.
