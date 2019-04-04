Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Jesus Frutoso "Jesse" Canales


Jesus Frutoso "Jesse" Canales Obituary
Jesus "Jesse" Frutoso Canales, born on May 29, 1945 in Alice, TX, passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 73. Jesse proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1965 and was a longtime employee of CPL before retiring. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Frutoso and Romalda C. Canales, and sister, Bertha Chavana.

Among those left to cherish Jesse's memory are his loving daughters, Anna C. (Rene) Cadena, Cynthia Lynn Canales (Mike) Martinez, Darlene D. Canales, and Robbie F. (P.J. Gonzales) Canales; son, Jesse Christopher (Crystal) Canales; step- daughters, Liliana Mendez, Angelica Mendez, Lizeth Mendez, and Diana Mendez Castillo; sisters, Lucila Gonzalez and Belia Ozuna; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; wife, Sara Mendez Aguilar; former wives, Bertha Chapa Canales and Kene Canales; and numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving condolences on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 PM. A chapel service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:30 AM. A funeral cortege will depart Treviño Funeral Home at 12:30 PM for burial with full military honors at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to begin at 2:00 PM.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Canales may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
