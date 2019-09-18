|
In the early morning of September 16, 2019, in San Antonio Texas, Jesus Guillermo Vera, Sr., at 84, passed away. He joins his wife Manuelita in their heavenly home. His devotion to her, his family and firm belief in God brings comfort knowing they are finally together once again.
Jesus "Jesse" was born in Benavides, Texas to Guillermo Vera and Antonia Garza Vera on July 14, 1935. His parents precede him in death along with his brothers, Gilbert Vera, Ramon Vera, Salvador Vera, and Pete Vera and three sisters: Hermelinda Garcia, Elvira Vera, Maria Barnett.
In 1957, he married the love of his life, Manuelita Lopez on June 9. Together in life for 51 years until her passing in 2008. Together they had and raised three kids. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Garcia (Claudio) of Alice, Texas, Anggie Vera of Katy, Texas and his son, Jesse Vera, Jr. (Tracey) of McKinney Texas. Along with their parents to cherish his memory, there are six grandchildren, Richard Joslin (Victoria), Christopher Garcia, Robert Ian Davis (Stephanie), Michelle Coffey (Doug), Nicholas and Mallory Vera; four great grandchildren, Bryden and Maci Davis, Andriana and Ryan Joslin. He is also survived by his siblings, Jesus Vera (Lupita) of Palito Blanco, Texas, Bertha Soliz of Houston, Texas, Janie Lopez of Hebbronville, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews.
Jesse began his career doing various jobs until he found his passion as a Foreman working for the Rio Paisano Ranch in Riviera, Texas. After 15 years of working at the ranch, he decided to hang up his hat and boots. But that didn't last long, Jesse then decided that retirement was not for him and he began working for B&J Air and Pump, Alice, Texas where he worked for another 18 years and finally retired at the age of 80. Needless to say, Jesse was loyal to his wife, family, and employers. He gave 110% on everything that was put in front of him. He was a hard worker and we are blessed to have been shown how to be devoted to what you love and cherish most.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in Alice, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening at St. Joseph Catholic Church Alice, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019