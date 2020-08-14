Jesus Jaime Joslin, Sr., passed away in Corpus Christi on August 13, 2020 at the age of 76.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jesus is survived by his former wife, Sylvia Hernandez Ramos; daughters, Serina H. Mata, Sandra H. Joslin, Selma H. Joslin, and Stephanie H. Joslin; sons, Jesse J. Joslin, Jr., Jerome J. Joslin (Sylvia), Joel J. Joslin (Yeini), and Javier J. Joslin; brother, Rene Joslin (Noemi); and 27 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 6 to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM that evening. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 1 PM followed by burial at Old Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Jesus Jaime Joslin, Sr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while visiting our facility due to the current pandemic.