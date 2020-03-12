|
Jesus "Jesse" Jones, 47, passed away March 12, 2020. He was born December 15, 1972 in Alice, Texas to Santos Ruben Jones Sr. and Maria Guadalupe Rios Chavez. Jesse owned his own hot shot company and worked in the oil industry for many years. He enjoyed mechanics, working on hot rods, and playing pool. He also has a love of just driving and riding a motorcycle. Jesse will forever be remembered for his unconditional love for his family, vacationing, his love of dancing and his joking and pranking character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Guadalupe Chavez; daughter, Iris Jones; nephew Jeffery Andrew Garcia and niece, Veronica Diana Garcia.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Elizabeth Jones of Alice, Texas; stepchildren, Melida Marie Hernandez, Victoria Marie Vicente and Dominick Vicente all of Alice, Texas; in laws Melida Bodemann of Alice, Texas and Leonard (Karen) Bodemann Sr. of Caldwell, Texas; stepfather, Abertano (Tomasita) Chavez of Alto Benito, Texas; parents, Santos Ruben (Emma M.) Jone Sr. of Alice, Texas; brothers, Santos Ruben (Nelda) Jones Jr. of Alice, Texas, and Francisco (Melissa) Chavez also of Alice; sisters, Mary Jones (Alfredo) Chapa, Margie (Federico) Gonzalez and Maria (Leo) Hernandez all of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include siblings in law, Lisa (Juan) Ibanez of San Diego, Texas, Leonard Bodemann Jr. of Caldwell, Texas and Mahaley (David) Dawn House of Caldwell, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will begin Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Chavez, Frank Chavez Jr., Leonard Bodemann Jr., Juan Ibanez, John Garcia, Leo Hernandez, Leo Zarate, and Ernie Morieda. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dominick Vicente.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2020