Jesus M. "Chuy" Salinas Jr., entered eternal rest April 29, 2020. He was born July 29, 1946 in Alice, Texas to Jesus M. Salinas Sr. and Olivia Garcia Salinas. Chuy, as many knew him, was a 1966 graduate from Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army from 1967-1968 and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Chuy resided in the Alice community since 1976 where he protected the community as a peace officer for many years. Chuy served two years as a Constable-Precinct 6, 26 years as a Jim Wells County Sheriff Deputy, and 15 years as Constable-Precinct 1. Chuy knew no stranger. Whether it be to drink a cup of coffee or a story to tell, he always made time to sit and talk. He will forever be remembered for his joking character and his devout love for his country, his community and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Maria Salinas Sr. and Olivia Salinas; sister, Noelia Godines; brother, Noe Salinas; father in law and mother in law, Daniel and Maria Soto; brothers in law, Alonzo Soto, Eduardo Soto, Joseph Martinez and Jose Jimenez.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 52 years, Elvira Salinas of Alice; sons, Orlando "Pisque" (Bianca) Salinas of Alice and Jesus Daniel "J.D." (Dee) Salinas of Alice; daughters, Melissa (Frank) Galvan of Alice and Nelissa (Ruben) Cuellar of Alice; his brothers, Joe (Carol) Salinas of Green Acres, Juan (Victoria) Salinas of Alice, Rolando (Amelia) Salinas of Alice, and Arnoldo (Esmeralda) Salinas of Alice; sisters, Cecilia (Guadalupe) Hernandez of Green Acres, Gracie (Javier) Garza of Green Acres, Aurora (Santiago) Mar of Green Acres, and Gloria Salinas of Green Acres; brother in law, Bernardo (Janie) Soto of League City; sisters in law, Delmira Jimenez of Alice, Melba Martinez of Alice and Ernestina Soto of San Antonio. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Raelyn Salinas, SueEmma Salinas, Frank Galvan III, Ryan (Joselin) Galvan, R.J. Galvan, Ruben Cuellar, Leah Cuellar and Jacob Cuellar; great-grandchildren, Dre Ryan Galvan and Madison Sky Galvan; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will begin Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel from 4 pm to 9 p.m. with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 am at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Corpus Christi Marine Corps League. The rosary, funeral, and graveside will be live streamed through our Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page.
Services will be carried out following the CDC guidelines.
Pallbearers will be Frank Galvan III, Ryan Galvan, R.J. Galvan, Ruben Cuellar, Jacob Salinas, Mark Hernandez, Mark Alaniz, Albert Martinez.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020