Jesus Ochoa Acuna, age 54, passed away September 26, 2019 in Orange Grove, Texas. He was born May 24, 1965 in Alice, Texas to Domingo Acuna Sr. and Consuelo Ochoa Acuna. He enjoyed barbecuing and fishing. Jesus was known to many for his briskets and being around his family. Jesus' grandchildren were the highlight of his life that brought him a lot of happiness. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Domingo Acuna Sr. and Consuelo Ochoa Acuna; two brothers, Fermin Acuna Sr. and Ricardo Acuna Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dawn M. Acuna of Orange Grove; one daughter, Teresa Marie Seiffert of Orange Grove; six brothers, Domingo Acuna Jr. (Sandy) of San Antonio, Freddy Acuna (Yolanda) of Orange Grove, Victor Acuna (Norie) of Orange Grove, Macario Acuna (Norma) of Princeton, Hector Acuna (Laura) of Orfordville, Wisconsin, and Ruben Acuna (Jackie) of Orange Grove; three sisters, Hilda Ysasi (Pedro) of Middleburg, Florida, Estela Constante (Jerry) of Calallen, and Anselma Acuna of Laredo; three grandchildren, Noah Ray Abrigo, Joseph Ryan Acuna, and Josiah Angel Acuna; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove. Burial to follow at El Coyote Cemetery in Orange Grove.
Pallbearers will be Alex Acuna, Ray Acuna, Mac Acuna Jr., Victor Acuna Jr., Geronimo Acuna, Ryan Acuna, Jaime Moreno, and Brian Saucedo.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019