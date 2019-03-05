|
|
CORPUS CHRISTI - Jesus V. Calderon Jr., age 83, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in a Corpus Christi nursing home following an extended illness. Jesus was born to Jesus V. & Amelia (Villanueva) Calderon on April 29, 1935 in Odem, Texas. He was retired from the Corpus Christi ISD where he worked for many years as a Custodian. Jesus was well liked by everyone he ever met, and he was very family oriented. He was admired by the nursing home staff because of his pretty, blue eyes. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother: David V. Calderon.
Survivors include 2 sisters: Irma Gutierrez of Alice, Tx. and America Bertha (Eloy Jr.) Martinez of Corpus Christi, Tx.; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 to 9PM with a Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the New Collins Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, TX.
