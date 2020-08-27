Jesusa Medina Canales, age 77, passed away August 25, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was born July 26, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Ernio and Genoveva Medina. Jesusa retired as a school bus driver after working for 10 years with the Alice Independent School District and 15 years with the Alding Independent School District. She enjoyed playing loteria and will forever be remembered for her unconditional love for her family, especially her grandchildren and her love of spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her paretns, Ernio and Genoveva Medina; and sister and her husband, Antonia and Antonio Silvas; and granddaughter, Hanah Alina Torres.



She is survived by her son, James C. Medina (Isabel) of Katy; daughter, Anna Lee Castro (Lewis) of Alice; siblings, Hilaria Alvarez (Domingo) of Alice, Rosa Medina of Katy, Irene Jones of The Rock, Georgia, Ernio Medina (Alicia) of Houston, and Ramona Rico of Alice; seven grandchildren, Donald F. Todd Jr. (Claudia), Brianna Torres (Patrick), Hanah Torres (Kenneth), Nathan Medina, Haley Medina, Ahliya Medina and Kaitlyn Lyle; three great-grandchildren, Ava Jae Estrada, Anthony James Estrada, and Isiah Joel Chavez and one great-grandchild on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:30 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.



Pallbearers will be Donald Todd, Jon Canales, Robert Canales Jr., Servando Canales III, P.J. Silvas, Rene Alvarez, Daniel Alvarez, and Jacob Rico.



Masks are to be worn upon entering all facilities and during all services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Services to conclude after the mass.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

