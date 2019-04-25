|
|
MCALLEN - Jesusita Martina Briones Salinas, went to be with the Lord at the age of 74, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. She was born on October 18, 1944 to the late Vitalio and Leonor Briones in San Diego, Texas. She is preceded in death by her brothers Armando Briones, Ricardo Briones, Alfonso T. Briones, and brother in law Erasmo Briones. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Julio N. Salinas, and her children, Julissa (Victor) Gamez, Julio N. (Desi) Salinas Jr., Jessica (Daniel) Valadez and Javier Salinas, her siblings, Vitalio Briones Jr., Ana B. Valdez and Ernesto Briones, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jesusita worked as a volunteer at United ISD in Laredo, Texas for 6 years in which she developed a Reading Program for children with reading difficulties. After that she worked as a Teacher Aide for 19 years. Her passion for decorating was demonstrated when she decorated the entire gym for the graduating 5th grade class for many years. Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m .that same evening at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego. Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No.2. Mauro P. Garcia entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019