Jimmie Scott Alvarado, proud WWII Navy Veteran and retired route salesman, went to his heavenly home on February 9, 2020 at the age of 92.
He will be remembered as a loving, supportive and gracious husband, father and grandfather. He left his family the legacy of loving and serving the Lord. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola Alegria Alvarado.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmie (Elma) Alvarado of San Antonio, Texas and Rolando (Yvette) Lerma of Alice, Texas; six daughters Delia (Daniel) Vargas of Alice, Texas, Elva Perez of Alice, Texas, Diana (Ruben) Gomez of San Antonio, Texas, Belinda (Richard) Rangel of San Antonio, Texas, Janie (Hector) DeLeon of San Antonio, Texas and Melissa (Jonathan) Weidenann of Cedar Creek, Texas. Other survivors include one sister, Alicia Ramos of Alice, Texas and one sister in law, Ramona Alvarado of Alice, Texas; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The Family would like to extend their most heart felt gratitude to the nursing staff and staff members of Premier Nursing Care for their warm loving care of their father.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home at 4:00 P.M. with a Prayer service at 7:30P.M. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Templo de Liberacion. Burial will follow that the New Collins Cemetery with military honors by the Alice Burial Association.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020