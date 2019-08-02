|
|
Jimmy Boehm passed away on June 30, 2019, following a heart attack onboard a cruise ship through the Baltic Sea on his 7th month wedding anniversary with his wife, Connie. He was airlifted to a hospital in Karlskrona, Sweden, where he died in surgery. He was currently living in The Woodlands, Texas, with his wife Connie.
Jimmy Myrle Boehm was born March 23, 1956, in Alice, Texas, to Marvin and Ethel Boehm.
He graduated from Alice High School in 1974 and later graduated from University of Texas as he began his career of teaching and coaching in the Comal ISD in Bulverde,Texas, where he also drove the school bus. He continued his teaching/coaching in Hillsboro, Round Rock, and other school districts in Texas and worked a short time with Texas CPS. He always loved working with children and received his certification for working with disabled and special needs children. In the mid 1970s, he was employed by Drilco in Houston and Alice, Texas, for a few years before moving to Midland and to Canyon Lake.
In the months prior to Jimmy's death, he and his wife Connie enjoyed many trips to the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, backpacking to Peru and Machu Picchu, a cruise to Alaska, and other locations. He had a lifetime love of golf, travel and beaches.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Connie Clayton; son Matthew Boehm and wife Lisa of Houston; daughter Melanie Thompson of San Antonio; grandsons Patrick Boehm, Orion Boehm, Caden Thompson; granddaughter Brynn Thompson; sister Marva Boehm of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ethel Boehm, Alice; paternal grandparents Ida and Erwin Boehm of Orange Grove; and maternal grandmother, Olga "Nannie" Smothers of Shiner and Schulenburg.
A Memorial is scheduled for Friday, August 2, at 2 PM, at Forest Park Funeral Home, The Woodlands, followed by visitation with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the in Jimmy's name.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019