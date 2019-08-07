|
JoAnn McAda, age 49, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. JoAnn was born to George Henry & Rosa (Rodriguez) Back on Sept. 17, 1969 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was married to the love of her life, Michael McAda. JoAnn was very active in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, she was a member of the ACTS Sisters, Works of Mercy, she was a Cub Scout & Girl Scout Leader, she was a Soccer Coach with the Alice Youth Soccer Assoc., T-Ball Coach, and was Co-Owner of the Short Circuit Electronic and office machines repairs.
Survivors are Husband: Michael McAda of Alice, Tx.; Daughter: Tiffany Faith McAda of Corpus Christi, Tx.; three sons: Jonathan Christian McAda of Alice, Tx., Jacob Jeremiah McAda of Alice, Tx., Joshua Michael McAda of Alice, Tx.; Mother: Rosa Back of Portland, Tx.; two brothers: Oscar Back and Junior Back; Sister: Jana (Rob) Eklund; and Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 from 5 to 9PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx., with a Rosary to be held that same evening at 7PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 10:30AM at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Alice, Tx.
Burial will follow in the Roberson Collins Memorial Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019