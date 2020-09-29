Joe C. Escamilla, Jr. age 71 of Nordheim, formerly Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born October 13, 1948 in Sinton, Texas to the late Jose M. Escamilla and Emma C. Escamilla. After Joe graduated from Banquete High School, he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era, from 1968 to 1969. He served on the USS Brush and the USS Brinkley Bass - one a destroyer, the other a guided missile destroyer; he was a throttle man in the main control engine room. Following the Navy, Joe went to school at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital in California and became an X-ray tech, working for Dr. Brooks in Beverly Hills. After a short stint in the oilfields of Oklahoma, he went on to work in Corpus Christi for 20 years in the security profession.
Joe had a lot of interests, from DJ'ing to volunteer work and his hobbies included writing, drawing, fishing, barbequing and… drinking. He also had a passion for researching historical topics such as various wars, Naval battles, art, historical figures, as well as Mexican and Native American cultures. He loved with his whole heart and never met anyone that didn't become a friend.
He is survived by his devoted spouse, Violanda S. Garcia of Nordheim, TX whom he met while working at the Texas State School. He is also survived by those that loved him; his half-sister Alice (Lasero) Sanchez, his children, Jordan Escamilla, Rebecca (Lee) Fuller, Stephanie Escamilla-Boisvert, Amanda (Thomas) Campbell, Crystal Escamilla, Ruben Escamilla, and James Escamilla, his stepchildren Teresa (LV) McNaught, Melissa (Susan) Garcia, and John (Jessica) Garcia, 17 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, TX. The viewing will begin at 10:00 am, with a rosary at 10:30 am and the mass will be at 11:00 am, immediately followed by the burial at St. Ann's Cemetery in Nordheim, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the St. Ann Cemetery Association in Nordheim, TX; an organization Joe was proud to serve for many years.
Due to the current health situation, masks will be required and social distancing practiced.
