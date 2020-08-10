AMARILLO, TX - Joe Guadalupe Ybanez, 52, passed away August 8, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born August 12, 1967 in Crossbyton, Texas to Jose Guadalupe Ybanez Sr. and Yolanda Cantu. Joe worked as a construction worker in the oilfield industry for numerous years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He will forever be remembered for his love of fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Guadalupe Ybanez Sr.



He is survived by his partner, Yolanda Rodriguez of Amarillo; son, Isaac Ybanez (Shelby) of Amarillo; mother, Yolanda Cantu of Lubbock; brother, Greg Rodriguez of Lubbock; sisters, Yvonne Ybanez of Lubbock, JoAnn Ybanez (Yvonne) of Houston, and Maria Elena Rodriguez of Lubbock; grandson, Uriah Ybanez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 am till 12 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will conclude in the chapel.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

