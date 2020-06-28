Joe "Bobby" Trejo, 52 years of age, ended his earthly journey on June 26, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Joe was born December 27, 1967 in Falfurrias, Texas to Ciprian Hinojosa Trejo and Guadalupe Lopez Trejo. He was loyal, dedicated and devoted to his blended family. He was a jack of all trades. He worked in the family business along side his father as a brick mason during is younger days. He was so proud of his family business and the trade that brought many happy memories to him, especially working along side of his father. He would often share awesome stories of their working experiences. He then found a passion for the mortuary business while working at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home. He also had a passion for traveling and therefore made the decision to truck drive and drove for many different trucking companies including J.B. Hunt, Trout Trucking, Cadena Trucking, and Iron Gate. He enjoyed driving and visiting all 48 states and 2 providences of Canada. After making his decision to retire, he returned to his first passion working in the funeral industry. He was a funeral attendant at Rosas Funeral Home, which he loved, and he felt he helped many families during the hardest time of loss and grieve. He enjoyed his family, friends, and lived life to the fullest and made everyday count. He enjoyed traveling with his partner in crime, visiting different states, and enjoying the wonderful blessings God had given him. Joe was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins supporting them whether it be the attire he was wearing, the cup he was carrying, or the only one defending them on facebook. Joe will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor, loving character, and his famous words. "HAMMER DOWN".



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ciprian and Guadalupe L. Trejo.



He is survived by his wife of five years, Sandra Salinas-Trejo of Alice, Texas; his three children, Jose Roberto (Angelica) Trejo of Corpus Christi, Texas, Maxx Anthony Trejo, and Tara Renee (Ben Lopez) Trejo of Alice, Texas; two daughters he raised as his own, Jessica (Samuel) Cantu and Raelyn (Jordan) Guajardo; three step-children, Mario (Sarah) Viera Jr., Tabitha M. Viera and Emily (Wesley) Villarreal; 15 grandchildren, Raidan Guajardo, David Guajardo, Sohn D. Ellis, Jazzlyn "Chacha" Trejo, Samuel T. Cantu, Sieannah Cantu, Brayden Viera Garza, Caleb N. Torres, Isabella Faith Villarreal, Jase Bryan Vela, Jackson Rodriguez, Mason Viera, Preston Viera, Sophia Viera, and Cameron Viera. Other survivors include his siblings, Cipran (Michelle) Trejo, Larry (Tina) Trejo, Samantha (Daniel Charles) Trejo, Lisa (Oscar) Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his dog companion, whom he loved and spoiled, Damien "Wow".



Because of the circumstances with COVID-19 pandemic, we will be requiring a mask to be worn upon entering our funeral home establishment. Please practice social distancing and please abide the executive order from our city and county elected officials along with the Governor of Texas, the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.



The family will be receiving friends and relatives at 5:00 P.M. on Monday June 29, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, with a prayer service to be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. also at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Eliseo Perez, Joe Anthony Perez, Robert Alvarez, Joe Hernandez, Lee Anthony Cook, Rudy Ramos, Orlando Cadena and Carlos Garcia.



Funeral arrangements and services are entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

