|
|
FREER - Joel G. Garza Sr. aka "Joey Muscles" - 53 passed away at his residence surround with his loving family. He was born on July 30, 1966 in Alice, Texas to Angelina Garcia Reyes and Abundio Garza. He worked his entire adult life in the oilfield and ranching. Joey was a devoted father, and husband, uncle and friend. There were 3 things Joey loved more than anything in this world the Oakland Raiders, Rock and Roll and his family. Joey was a very active parent from being the loudest fan in Freer to be a dance dad. Joey had a very sensitive soul with a heart of gold. He loved everyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Evangelina" Evita" G. Reyes, Brother Arturo Castillo Reyes, niece Arisa Amanda Reyes Antunez and Stepson Kyle Coltlin Stanley. His paternal Grandparents Abundio and Delfina Rangel Garza.
Survivors include his wife Michelle Hensley Garza of Freer, Texas, Three sons Shawn Graza of Freer, Texas, Joel (Nicole) Garza Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Marcus Garza of Corpus Christi Texas, Two daughters Samantha (Rudy) Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jolina Garza of Freer, Texas, his father Abundio R. Garza Jr. of Freer, Texas Four brothers Emede Reyes of Corpus Christi, Texas, Noel (Michelle) Reyes of San Antonio, Texas, Ramiro (Cindy Trevino) Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas and Gabriel (Zandra Kafarela) Garza of Friendswood, Texas, Sisters Sandra Garza of Freer, Texas, Lisa(Felipe) Nevarez IV of Hebbronville, Texas, Angel Ybanez of El Campo, Texas, Ada (Ricardo) Jimenez of New Braunfels, Texas, Evangelina "Nina" (Fred) Gonzales of Del City, Oklahoma and Denise (Dan) Lovelady of Harrah, Oklahoma. His mother in Law Donna Serna two brothers in law Nathan (Renee) Serna, Arthur (Karl) Serna both of Freer, Texas, one sister in law Amy (Gene) Espinoza of Freer, Texas and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews along with many work buddies and friends.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Family will receive family and friends Saturday April 4, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. till 4:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. No services will take place at the time. Inurnment of the cremains will be held later. The family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020