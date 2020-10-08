1/1
Joel Rosales
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Joel Rosales, age 83, passed away October 5, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born January 16, 1937 in Escobares, Texas to Anastacio and Silveria Rosales. Joel had a strong work ethic. He enjoyed gatherings with his family and was faith driven. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio and Silveria Rosales; wife, Dora Elia Rosales; granddaughter, Celeste Renee Rosales; and sister, Ana Maria Najera.

He is survived by his children, Romeo Rosales of New Braunfels, Patricia Holt (Joe) of Sugarland, Carlos Rosales (Crissy) of Mission, George Rosales (Audrey) of Round Rock, and Noel Rosales of Corpus Christi; brother, Refugio "Cookie" Rosales (Susdivinia P. "Cookie") of Alice; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 3 p.m. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United Veterans Burial Association of Alice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
