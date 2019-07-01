|
BEEVILLE - John C. Bowen, age 85, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in a Beeville, Texas hospital following a short illness.
John was born in Alice, Texas on Feb. 9, 1934 to John Edward and Della Pearl (Wallis) Bowen. John worked for many years at the Lundell Ranch, prior to that he worked in the oil field. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Georgia Mae Bowen.
His survivors include his wife: Katherine T. Bowen of Beeville, Tx., son: John D. (Trina) Bowen of Beeville, Tx., two daughters: Brenda (Joe) Jalufka of Ada, OK, and Bonnie (Pete) Hahn of Goliad, Tx., step-daughter: Denise (Glenn) Whitten of Lumberton, Tx., brother: Jack Hunter Bowen of Giddings, Tx., 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9 AM with a Funeral Service to be held at 11 AM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Byerly officiating.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM at the Hahl Cemetery in Freer, Tx.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
