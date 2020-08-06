John Ernest Amparano was born February 5, 1973 in Memphis, Texas to Ralph Esteban and Ruby Gillian Amparano. He was a high school graduate of Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas. At the age of 18, he moved to Orange Grove, Texas where he later met the love of his life and mother of his children. John knew no stranger, everyone he met instantly became his friend. On Friday July 31, 2020 John was called home to be with lord at the age of 47. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, and a good family gathering with a Bar-b-que. In his pass time you could find him working on cars or planting his garden. He worked in the oil field industry as a fluid engineer. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by his loved ones.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mildred Gillian; paternal grandparents Ernesto and Catalina Amparano; and father in law Juan Santos Acuna.



John is survived by his wife of 27 years of marriage Benita A. Amparano of Orange Grove, Texas, daughter, Jenna Simone Amparano of Corpus Christi, Texas, son, John Ernest Amparano Jr. of Ft. Hood, Texas, his parents Ralph and Ruby Amparano of Amarillo, Texas, two sisters Jennifer Amparano of Amarillo, Texas and Angela (Steven) Jack of Providence Village, Texas and numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a holy rosary being recited at 12:30 P.M. Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home shortly after the rosary. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Dillworth (El Coyote) cemetery located near Orange Grove, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Acuna, Marcos Rosales, Daniel Trevino Jr, Taylor Gisler, Juan Santos Acuna, Luis Charro, Abad Gallardo and Justin Guerra.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

