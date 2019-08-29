|
|
John Louis Bartlett passed into God's kingdom August 15, 2019 at the age of 90 in Austin, Texas. He was born February 25, 1929 to Marvin and Erna Bartlett in Kingsville, Texas. He graduated from Texas A & I University in Kingsville then entered the military, serving in the Korean war.
On return to the US, he took a job as a natural gas engineer at FESCO, Inc. in Alice, Texas where he spent 38 years working and developing many close friendships.
John married Inez Ruth Krause Sept. 7, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran church. They lived in Alice, Texas raising their three children and eventually retired to Calallen, Tx.
In 2016 he moved to Austin to be closer to his children.
John is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children David, Steven and Elizabeth, son in law, Kelly Tjelmeland, grandchildren, Ellie Barker, Jenna, Brooke and Kirsten Tjelmeland, nephews Rocky and Terry Kneten, Marvin and Dan Strong and niece Cathy Blind.
A memorial service was held in Austin on August 24 and he will be laid to rest in Vernon, Tx. Sept. 7th.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis (512) 263-1511.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, 2019