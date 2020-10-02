John W. Lawrence Sr. was born on September 5th, 1931, in Arnold, Pennsylvania. It was on September 25th, 2020, that his soul parted from the human vessel in which he walked upon our beautiful Earth. His legacy will be remembered from the ideals of integrity, honor, courage, and the wisdom he imparted to his twin sons, John and Ken. Jack, as he was referred to by family and close friends, was a man of intense presence and eradiated a confidence that earned respect from all who knew him. He stated some of his proudest moments in life were the birth of his "twin fellers" with his only wife, Carol Jean Lawrence, and how his young men served our great nation in Operations Desert Shield and Storm, following in his own military footsteps. As a military veteran, Jack believed in the promise of freedom for future generations while serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He shared a closeness with his sister, Jane, one year his junior, and a love of reading that both siblings would reflect upon as a great treasure in life to broaden the mind. Jack and Jane would play chess and were immediately seen as highly intelligent, while being lovingly competitive. Jack retired at an early age and traveled often to visit Jane and her husband Erwin, and their daughter Mary Jane, in Tennessee. Jack was very proud of Jane and her accomplishments as a high school teacher, a position he would later claim to be one of nobility. His niece, Mary Jane, would go on to become a Nurse Practitioner, another profession he believed was noble, giving him an immense sense of great pride in his family, and for the Master's Degree from Vanderbilt University she earned.

Family was everything to Jack. It is with the sincerest hopes of his closest loved ones, Jane, Mary Jane, John and Ken, that Jack "Dad" finds the answers to all those questions about life he discussed with family. For Jack, it was "bumping minds" when dissecting the philosophical understanding of who we all were. From his sons, he was Superman, and from his loving sister Jane, he was a big brother, and Mary Jane saw him as man of strength in character with great wisdom. He will be greatly missed.

