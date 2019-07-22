Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Jorge Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorge A. Saenz


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorge A. Saenz Obituary
Jorge A. Saenz, born on October 18, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 52. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Jorge is proceeded in death by his father, Anselmo Saenz.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his son, George Saenz, Jr.; mother, Dayla Saenz; half-sister, Billie Joya Saenz; half-brother, Anselmo Saenz III; aunt, Lupita Abrego; uncle, Mario Garza, Sr.; and cousins Mario Garza, Jr. and Claudia Garza.

The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a chapel service to begin at 12:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home 1:00 PM for rite of committal and interment at New Collins Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family of Mr. Jorge Saenz, Sr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now