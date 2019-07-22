|
Jorge A. Saenz, born on October 18, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 52. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
Jorge is proceeded in death by his father, Anselmo Saenz.
Among those left to cherish his memory are his son, George Saenz, Jr.; mother, Dayla Saenz; half-sister, Billie Joya Saenz; half-brother, Anselmo Saenz III; aunt, Lupita Abrego; uncle, Mario Garza, Sr.; and cousins Mario Garza, Jr. and Claudia Garza.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a chapel service to begin at 12:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home 1:00 PM for rite of committal and interment at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Mr. Jorge Saenz, Sr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 29, 2019