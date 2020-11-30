1/1
Jose A. Alviar
1936 - 2020
Jose A. Alviar, age 84, passed away on November 11, 2020 in a local nursing home following an extended illness. He was born to Simon Alviar and Elvira Gonzalez-Alviar on March 5, 1936 in Alice, Tx. As known by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Papo. He was one of a kind and was known by all for selling his football numbers all over Alice and TJ's Bar. He was a great golf player and his profession was painting houses. People still remember the Alviar brothers for their work. He graduated in 1936 from William Adams High School. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Calistra Alviar.

Survivors: Children- 2 boys and 3 girls, Numerous Grandchildren, Numerous Great-grandchildren, And many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel. Services will conclude there.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
