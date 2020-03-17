|
Jose A. "Joey" Sanchez, Jr. passed away on Monday March 16, 2020 in an Alice Nursing Home. Joey held many jobs such as, Carpentry, Oilfield, and many others. He is preceded in death by his wife Odilia C. Sanchez, two brothers Javier and Albert Sanchez, paternal grandparents Abraham and Emilia Sanchez, maternal grandparents Dolores and Vicenta Alcala, numerous other whom will always be in our prayers. Joey is survived by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Jose "Pepe" Sanchez of Alice, one brother Johnny (Norma) Sanchez of Alice, two sisters Teresa (Antonio) Solis of Hebbronville, Irma (Andre) Arredondo of Austin, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home of Alice with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- Alice entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020