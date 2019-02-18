|
|
Jose Alonzo Cantu, Sr., born on July 29, 1958 in Alice, TX, passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 60. Jose was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Candido and Leocadia Cantu, Jr.; brothers, Chris Cantu and Martin Cantu; and sister, Mary Ann Gonzalez.
Among those left to cherish Jose's memory are his loving sons, Jose Alonzo Jr. (Mia) and Jason Cantu; daughters, Selina Cantu (Sean) and Christy Cantu; brother, Candido Cantu III (Elma); sister, Charlotte Trevino; 13 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:30 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1:30 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Cantu may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2019